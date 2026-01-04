Wesley dropped to the bench because of a muscular ailment but was deployed at halftime and looked fine, as he was one of the most proactive men while his team tried to stage a comeback. Provided he avoided setbacks, he should be back in the starting lineup against Lecce on Tuesday, and Devyne Rensch will likely move to the backline, which will be without Mario Hermoso and Gianluca Mancini, who are suspended. Wesley has tallied at least one key pass and one cross in his five showings, amassing eight and 17 (three accurate), respectively, scoring once. Conversely, he didn't record a tackle for the first time since mid-October.