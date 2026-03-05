Wesley Said Injury: Injured in warmups

Said suffered an injury during the warm-up prior to Thursday's Coupe de France match versus Lyon.

Said might have picked up a muscular blow that forced him to miss the midweek game, making him questionable for the next Ligue 1 contest against Metz. Having scored eight goals over his last 13 league starts, Said is one of his team's top threats, so losing him could be a considerable problem, especially if Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) also remains out. Abdallah Dipo Sima could be the main beneficiary of that situation after taking the injured player's place in the lineup Thursday.