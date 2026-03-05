Wesley Said headshot

Wesley Said Injury: Injured in warmups

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Said suffered an injury during the warm-up prior to Thursday's Coupe de France match versus Lyon.

Said might have picked up a muscular blow that forced him to miss the midweek game, making him questionable for the next Ligue 1 contest against Metz. Having scored eight goals over his last 13 league starts, Said is one of his team's top threats, so losing him could be a considerable problem, especially if Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) also remains out. Abdallah Dipo Sima could be the main beneficiary of that situation after taking the injured player's place in the lineup Thursday.

Wesley Said
Lens
More Stats & News
