Wesley Said Injury: Remains out

Said (undisclosed) remains out for the time being due to the injury he picked up in the pregame warmup against Lyon, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Said won't be an option for the Sang et Or for the time being as he continues to deal with the injury he suffered during the pregame warmup ahead of the Coupe de France clash against Lyon. The forward is expected to be evaluated early next week to determine whether he can rejoin the squad soon or if he'll need additional time on the sidelines. In the meantime, Allan Saint-Maximin (calf), once fully fit, along with Abadallah Dipo Sima are expected to see opportunities to start on the left wing.