Wesley Said Injury: Ruled out with illness
Said (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Monaco, according to Lensois.
Said is battling an illness and won't be available for Saturday's matchup against Monaco. The attacking midfielder is set to be replaced by Allan Saint-Maximin, who now has a real opportunity to carve out a bigger role in the rotation. Even if Said gets back to full fitness in the coming weeks, the two are expected to go head-to-head for a starting spot with the Sang et Or, setting up legitimate competition in the attacking midfield.
