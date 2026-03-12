Wesley Said Injury: Will return in April
Said (undisclosed) is expected to return after the March international break, according to coach Pierre Sage. "Ruben, Wesley and Baidoo should return after the break."
Said still needs more time to fully shake off his undisclosed injury, with the attacking midfielder now targeting a return only after the March international break in early April. That's a tough blow for the Sang et Or, as he has been an undisputed starter whenever fully fit. His absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI, with Abdallah Dipo Sima currently shaping up as the top candidate to step in while Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) also remains sidelined.
