Wesley Said News: Back in training ahead of derby

Said (undisclosed) has returned to team training during the international break and is in contention for the April, 4 derby against Lille, according to the club.

Said has been out for three games but is back in the fold at a good time, with the biggest fixture on Lens' calendar just around the corner. The tricky part now is that the competition in the front line has seriously heated up, with both Allan Saint-Maximin and Abdallah Dipo Sima pushing for minutes. Said may find his path back to the starting XI a little bumpier than expected down the stretch. Getting healthy is step one, but regaining his spot is a whole different battle, although he should still have a little advantage in the hierarchy given his decent season with 10 goals and two assists in 23 appearances for the Sang et Or.