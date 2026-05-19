Wesley Said News: Brace to cap off season

Said scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Lyon.

By logging a brace, Said's third this season, he finishes his 2025-26 campaign with four times as many goals as last year, his goal tally three. In 29 games (26 starts) this season, Said logged 12 goals and two assists on 60 shots (27 on goal), 27 chances created and 21 crosses (six accurate). Having established himself as a top attacking midfielder this season, Said looks like he has entered his prime at 31 years old.