Wesley Said News: Clears illness
Said (illness) was back in team training Monday as he is fully recovered, the club posted.
Said sat out Saturday's clash against Monaco due to illness, but he's fully bounced back after getting through a full training session with the squad Monday and is now good to go moving forward. The attacker is in the middle of a career-best campaign, racking up 10 goals and two assists across 22 Ligue 1 appearances, and has been one of the team's most reliable threats in the final third. That said, his overall minutes could take a slight hit with the recent arrival of Allan Saint-Maximin, who adds legitimate competition on the wing and could shake up the rotation.
