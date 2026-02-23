Wesley Said headshot

Wesley Said News: Clears illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Said (illness) was back in team training Monday as he is fully recovered, the club posted.

Said sat out Saturday's clash against Monaco due to illness, but he's fully bounced back after getting through a full training session with the squad Monday and is now good to go moving forward. The attacker is in the middle of a career-best campaign, racking up 10 goals and two assists across 22 Ligue 1 appearances, and has been one of the team's most reliable threats in the final third. That said, his overall minutes could take a slight hit with the recent arrival of Allan Saint-Maximin, who adds legitimate competition on the wing and could shake up the rotation.

Wesley Said
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wesley Said See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wesley Said See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 21, 2018
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2018
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Targets
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
December 28, 2017
TheSix Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Values
SOC
TheSix Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Premier League Values
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
November 2, 2017
World Cup Qualifiers (EU): Thursday Cheat Sheet
SOC
World Cup Qualifiers (EU): Thursday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
August 30, 2017