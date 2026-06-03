Wesley Said headshot

Wesley Said News: Departs Lens

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Said has left Lens for free agency, according to his former club.

Said is out of contract with Lens and will not be re-signed for the time being, heading to free agency instead. This is after a great season that saw the club finish second in the league and earn UEFA Champions League qualification, notching 12 goals and two assists in 29 appearances (26 starts) in league play. That said, finding a new club should not be difficult for the 31-year-old, a veteran presence who is strong in front of the net.

Wesley Said
 Free Agent
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