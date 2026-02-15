Wesley Said headshot

Wesley Said News: Records brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Said scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Paris FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

The brace marks Said's second this season, three months after his first from Nov. 8 at Monaco. Said has been rolling since November, with his 28 shots (14 on goal) producing eight goals across two appearances, meaning he has scored in two-thirds of games.

Wesley Said
Lens
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wesley Said See More
