Wesley Said News: Records brace

Said scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Paris FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

The brace marks Said's second this season, three months after his first from Nov. 8 at Monaco. Said has been rolling since November, with his 28 shots (14 on goal) producing eight goals across two appearances, meaning he has scored in two-thirds of games.