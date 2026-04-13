Wessam Abou Ali Injury: Dealing with torn ACL

Abou Ali (knee) has revealed he suffered an ACL rupture and meniscus damage following his forced substitution in Sunday's draw with Orlando City, Patrick Murphy of CBS Sports reports.

Abou Ali ended up with a severe problem in his right knee after his seventh game of the season and is now expected to miss several months of action. This is a tough blow to Columbus' attack considering that the forward was the top scorer on the squad with five goals before getting hurt. Both Taha Habroune and Jamal Thiare are options to join Diego Rossi in the front line for future contests.