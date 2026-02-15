Wessam Abou Ali Injury: Extra careful during preseason

Ali (ankle) did not play in any of the preseason scrimmages for Columbus as the team wants to be extra sure he is healthy, reports Brianna Mac Kay of the Dispatched Alerts.

Ali is still extected to be day to day heading into the opener on Saturday, as he did not appear in any preseason matches for Columbus. Once fit, the forward is expected to be a big game changer in the attack as he scored three goals in just the five appearances in 2025 before going down on injury.