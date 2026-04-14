Wessam Abou Ali Injury: Season officially over

Abou Ali (knee) is ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 campaign after Columbus confirmed that his ACL tear and meniscus injury in the right knee will require surgery.

Abou Ali ended the year with five goals and one assist over seven MLS starts, with his participation in the current season coming to an early end due to an unfortunate action during his last match against Orlando. This issue implies a huge blow to a squad that was expected to rely heavily on his offensive contribution. However, elements like Taha Habroune and Jamal Thiare will now have to take on greater roles to support Diego Rossi up front.