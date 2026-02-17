Wessam Abou Ali Injury: Should be ready for opener

Abou Ali (ankle) will likely be an option for the 2026 MLS season opener against Portland, with manager Henrik Rydstrom revealing that he has seen some action in preseason work, Massive Report reports.

Abou Ali may even have a chance to start Saturday, but it's possible he'll have his playing time managed, considering that they were very careful with his return in the offseason following a five-month absence. Prior to the injury, he was in good form with one goal in each of his last three games. Bot Jamal Thiare and Ibrahim Aliyu could see their roles limited if Abou Ali is ready to feature in upcoming games.