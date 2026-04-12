Wessam Abou Ali Injury: Subs off early against Orlando

Abou Ali was forced to exit Sunday's game against Orlando City after picking up an apparent knee injury.

Abou Ali was replaced by Taha Habroune after 35 minutes during his seventh start of the year. This issue could leave the striker out of upcoming fixtures, which would leave Habroune, Diego Rossi and Jamal Thiare as the team's main offensive assets. Prior to Sunday's clash, Abou Ali had scored three goals over his last two appearances.