Wessam Abou Ali headshot

Wessam Abou Ali News: Bags brace Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Abou Ali scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Atlanta United.

Abou Ali scored the first two goals of Saturday's match, a header in the 48th minute and then an outside-the-box strike in the 53rd minute. Despite Columbus' slightly slow start to the season, Abou Ali has been exceptional with five goals and one assist through six matches. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going Sunday versus Orlando, a side which has conceded 23 goals through six matches this campaign.

Wessam Abou Ali
Columbus Crew
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