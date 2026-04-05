Wessam Abou Ali News: Bags brace Saturday

Abou Ali scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Atlanta United.

Abou Ali scored the first two goals of Saturday's match, a header in the 48th minute and then an outside-the-box strike in the 53rd minute. Despite Columbus' slightly slow start to the season, Abou Ali has been exceptional with five goals and one assist through six matches. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going Sunday versus Orlando, a side which has conceded 23 goals through six matches this campaign.