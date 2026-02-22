Wessam Abou Ali News: Goal and assist Saturday

Abou Ali scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Abou Ali started the 2026 season on a high note, scoring the opening goal in the 6th minute and then assisting Diego Rossi's strike in the 44th minute. He scored three goals in five appearances last season prior to his ankle injury, so it's no surprise that he's back firing now that he's healthy. He figures to play a very important role on the Crew's attack this season.