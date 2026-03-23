Wessam Abou Ali News: Scores in loss

Abou Ali scored a goal off three shots (two on target) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Toronto FC.

Abou Ali needed just four minutes to make an impact as he headed home a cross from the left to open the scoring for Columbus. This was the third goal of the season over five appearances for the forward, who picked up from where he left off when he suffered a serious ankle injury just few games after the great start he was having after joining Columbus last summer.