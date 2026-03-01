Wessam Abou Ali headshot

Wessam Abou Ali News: Scores in Saturday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Abou Ali scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Abou Ali's opened up the scoring in Saturday's match with a strike in the 33rd minute assisted by Taha Habroune. He had a chance to win the match late too, but his penalty attempt in the 87th minute was saved by John Pulskamp with the score tied at 2-2. It was a tough moment for him, but it has still been a strong start to the season with three goal contributions through two matches.

Wessam Abou Ali
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now