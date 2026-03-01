Wessam Abou Ali News: Scores in Saturday's draw

Abou Ali scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Abou Ali's opened up the scoring in Saturday's match with a strike in the 33rd minute assisted by Taha Habroune. He had a chance to win the match late too, but his penalty attempt in the 87th minute was saved by John Pulskamp with the score tied at 2-2. It was a tough moment for him, but it has still been a strong start to the season with three goal contributions through two matches.