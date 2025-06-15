Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Wessel Speel headshot

Wessel Speel News: Allows four goals in MLS debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Speel made two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss against San Diego FC.

Speel's saves barely made a difference as his side struggled to stop the opposition's attacks Saturday. He moved into the starting lineup with Dayne St. Clair representing Canada at the Gold Cup, but after a less-than-convincing performance, the Dutchman will continue to compete with Alec Smir for the spot in the next few games until the first goalkeeper is back.

Wessel Speel
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now