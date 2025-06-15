Wessel Speel News: Allows four goals in MLS debut

Speel made two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss against San Diego FC.

Speel's saves barely made a difference as his side struggled to stop the opposition's attacks Saturday. He moved into the starting lineup with Dayne St. Clair representing Canada at the Gold Cup, but after a less-than-convincing performance, the Dutchman will continue to compete with Alec Smir for the spot in the next few games until the first goalkeeper is back.