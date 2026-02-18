Weston McKennie News: Assists in loss
McKennie assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat against Galatasaray.
McKennie provided an assist during Tuesday's loss, but in the end it didn't prove to be enough to keep the match close. It was a tough clash on the road and despite his assist, McKennie and co. are chasing a big deficit in the second leg. McKennie will need a huge performance to try and complete a second leg comeback.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Weston McKennie See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction120 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & NotesNovember 27, 2024
-
General Soccer Article
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark HorsesJune 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Weston McKennie See More