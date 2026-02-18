Weston McKennie News: Assists in loss

McKennie assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat against Galatasaray.

McKennie provided an assist during Tuesday's loss, but in the end it didn't prove to be enough to keep the match close. It was a tough clash on the road and despite his assist, McKennie and co. are chasing a big deficit in the second leg. McKennie will need a huge performance to try and complete a second leg comeback.