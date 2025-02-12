Weston McKennie News: Brilliant strike in Tuesday's win

McKennie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

McKennie scored a brilliant goal Tuesday, an extremely powerful strike from the edge of the box assisted by Federico Gatti. It opened up the scoring and it marked his third UCL goal of the season, including his second against PSV. He also created a season-high three chances and recorded one accurate cross on the attack. He added one clearance and one blocked shot before he was subbed off in the 68th minute for Teun Koopmeiners.