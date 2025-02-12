Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Weston McKennie headshot

Weston McKennie News: Brilliant strike in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

McKennie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

McKennie scored a brilliant goal Tuesday, an extremely powerful strike from the edge of the box assisted by Federico Gatti. It opened up the scoring and it marked his third UCL goal of the season, including his second against PSV. He also created a season-high three chances and recorded one accurate cross on the attack. He added one clearance and one blocked shot before he was subbed off in the 68th minute for Teun Koopmeiners.

Weston McKennie
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now