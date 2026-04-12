Weston McKennie News: Completes suspension

McKennie cleared a one-game ban in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Atalanta.

McKennie will return against Bologna on Sunday and likely get the nod over Emil Holm, who was fine in relief. The two could also star together with some adjustments. McKennie has tallied at least one key pass, totaling eight, and one cross, amassing six (one accurate), in his last four displays, scoring once and posting four shots (one on target) and five tackles (three won).