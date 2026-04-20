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Weston McKennie News: Dishes out assist in Bologna clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

McKennie assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Bologna.

McKennie returned to his usual workload following a one-game suspension and teed up Khephren Thuram in the second half with a surgical delivery from the right wing, notching his fifth helper in the campaign. He has tallied at least one key pass, totaling 10, and one cross, accumulating eight (two accurate) in his last five appearances, adding six tackles (four won) and seven clearances during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third outing in a row with one or more shots, for a total of five (one on target).

Weston McKennie
Juventus
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