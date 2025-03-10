Weston McKennie News: Fires four shots against Atalanta

McKennie drew one foul and recorded four shots (one on goal), one tackle (zero won) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-0 defeat versus Atalanta.

McKennie was pretty much the only bright spot for his team on offense, leading it in attempts and almost scoring a consolation goal with a pretty header in the final minutes. He has posted seven shots (two on target), 10 key passes, four crosses (zero accurate) and six tackles (two won) in the last five matches.