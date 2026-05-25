Weston McKennie News: Muted display against Torino

McKennie won one tackle and recorded one cross (zero accurate), two clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Torino.

McKennie was deployed as a wingback after a couple of contests as a no.10, and his production suffered as a result of the diverse role. He registered at least one key pass in his final 10 showings, amassing 19. He's had his best season yet in 2025/2026, scoring nine goals, dishing out six assists and logging 55 shots (23 on target), 66 chances created and 65 tackles in 46 games.