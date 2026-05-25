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Weston McKennie News: Muted display against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

McKennie won one tackle and recorded one cross (zero accurate), two clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Torino.

McKennie was deployed as a wingback after a couple of contests as a no.10, and his production suffered as a result of the diverse role. He registered at least one key pass in his final 10 showings, amassing 19. He's had his best season yet in 2025/2026, scoring nine goals, dishing out six assists and logging 55 shots (23 on target), 66 chances created and 65 tackles in 46 games.

Weston McKennie
Juventus
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