Weston McKennie News: Re-ups contract with Juventus
McKennie has agreed to an extension until 2030 with Juventus.
McKennie is in the midst of a career season, having started in almost every game and logged eight goals and five assists in 36 appearances. He would have been a free agent in June had he not prolonged his deal.
