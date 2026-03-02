Weston McKennie headshot

Weston McKennie News: Re-ups contract with Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

McKennie has agreed to an extension until 2030 with Juventus.

McKennie is in the midst of a career season, having started in almost every game and logged eight goals and five assists in 36 appearances. He would have been a free agent in June had he not prolonged his deal.

