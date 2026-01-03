McKennie was at the right place at the right time as a deflected shot by Kenan Yildiz made it to the six-yard box, tucking it home after a quality first touch. He bagged his third goal of the season and the first in Serie A play. He has taken at least one shot in the last five fixtures, amassing eight (four on target) and posting one assist, nine key passes and eight tackles (five won). Instead, he didn't have a clearance for the first time since late October as he was deployed in a more attacking role than usual.