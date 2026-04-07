Weston McKennie News: Scores in Genoa game
McKennie scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created and was booked for the fifth time in Monday's 2-0 win against Genoa.
McKennie doubled his team's lead early in the first half with a precise finish from the middle of the box while trailing a quick counter. It's his ninth goal in the season and his fifth in Serie A play. He pushed his streak of performances with at least one key pass and one cross to four games. However, he'll be unavailable versus Atalanta on Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation. Teun Koopmeiners, Fabio Miretti or Emil Holm will take his place.
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