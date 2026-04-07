Weston McKennie headshot

Weston McKennie News: Scores in Genoa game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

McKennie scored one goal to go with three shots (one on target), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created and was booked for the fifth time in Monday's 2-0 win against Genoa.

McKennie doubled his team's lead early in the first half with a precise finish from the middle of the box while trailing a quick counter. It's his ninth goal in the season and his fifth in Serie A play. He pushed his streak of performances with at least one key pass and one cross to four games. However, he'll be unavailable versus Atalanta on Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation. Teun Koopmeiners, Fabio Miretti or Emil Holm will take his place.

Weston McKennie
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Weston McKennie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Weston McKennie See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
168 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024