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Weston McKennie News: Serviceable display against Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

McKennie won two of four tackles and had two crosses (one accurate), one interception and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.

McKennie wasn't a big factor on offense but put together a well-rounded display, contributing across the board. He has recorded at least one clearance in seven tilts in a row, amassing nine and posting three assists, 13 chances created and eight crosses (two accurate) over that span.

Weston McKennie
Juventus
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