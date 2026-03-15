Weston McKennie News: Serviceable display against Udinese
McKennie won two of four tackles and had two crosses (one accurate), one interception and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Udinese.
McKennie wasn't a big factor on offense but put together a well-rounded display, contributing across the board. He has recorded at least one clearance in seven tilts in a row, amassing nine and posting three assists, 13 chances created and eight crosses (two accurate) over that span.
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