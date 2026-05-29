Weston McKennie headshot

Weston McKennie News: Set for big role in World Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

McKennie is expected to play a big role in the USMNT midfield during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McKennie has proven to be a tactical wildcard for Mauricio Pochettino, as he can fill several roles in midfield, but he should play in central midfield next to Tyler Adams and behind Christian Pulisic if everybody is fit for the June 12 opener against Paraguay. McKennie was a regular starter for Juventus in 2025/26, tallying nine goals and six assists across 46 appearances between the Serie A and the UEFA Champions League. He should be an intriguing fantasy option in midfield due to his goalscoring prowess and also his ability to contribute in peripheral categories.

Weston McKennie
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Weston McKennie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Weston McKennie See More
2026 World Cup: Best Bets, Futures & Odds
SOC
2026 World Cup: Best Bets, Futures & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
51 days ago
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
220 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024