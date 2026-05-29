Weston McKennie News: Set for big role in World Cup

McKennie is expected to play a big role in the USMNT midfield during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

McKennie has proven to be a tactical wildcard for Mauricio Pochettino, as he can fill several roles in midfield, but he should play in central midfield next to Tyler Adams and behind Christian Pulisic if everybody is fit for the June 12 opener against Paraguay. McKennie was a regular starter for Juventus in 2025/26, tallying nine goals and six assists across 46 appearances between the Serie A and the UEFA Champions League. He should be an intriguing fantasy option in midfield due to his goalscoring prowess and also his ability to contribute in peripheral categories.