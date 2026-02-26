Weston McKennie News: Strikes in Galatasaray bout

McKennie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Galatasaray.

McKennie sent the match into overtime with a sneaky header on a set piece, momentarily tying the clash on aggregate. He was a big offensive presence despite starting as a left-back, replacing Andrea Cambiaso (suspension), registering a new season high in chances created. He has had at least one in 15 tilts on the trot, accumulating 25 key passes and posting six goals, four assists and 23 shots (14 on target) in that stretch. Additionally, he has logged one or more clearances in the last four bouts, piling up six.