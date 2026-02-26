Weston McKennie headshot

Weston McKennie News: Strikes in Galatasaray bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

McKennie scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Galatasaray.

McKennie sent the match into overtime with a sneaky header on a set piece, momentarily tying the clash on aggregate. He was a big offensive presence despite starting as a left-back, replacing Andrea Cambiaso (suspension), registering a new season high in chances created. He has had at least one in 15 tilts on the trot, accumulating 25 key passes and posting six goals, four assists and 23 shots (14 on target) in that stretch. Additionally, he has logged one or more clearances in the last four bouts, piling up six.

Weston McKennie
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Weston McKennie See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Weston McKennie See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
128 days ago
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Aston Villa vs. Juventus Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 27, 2024
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
SOC
Copa America 2024 Preview: Top Five Sleepers & Dark Horses
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 12, 2024