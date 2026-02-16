Weston McKennie headshot

Weston McKennie News: Two assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

McKennie assisted twice to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Inter Milan.

McKennie supplied the key pass for each Juventus goal Saturday though they were outlasted by Inter Milan in a 3-2 road defeat. In addition to his assists, the midfielder added one interception and one clearance to the 10-man defensive effort. Across his last three appearances (three starts) McKennie has created five chances while scoring twice and assisting twice.

Weston McKennie
Juventus
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Weston McKennie See More
