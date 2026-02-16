Weston McKennie News: Two assists in loss
McKennie assisted twice to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Inter Milan.
McKennie supplied the key pass for each Juventus goal Saturday though they were outlasted by Inter Milan in a 3-2 road defeat. In addition to his assists, the midfielder added one interception and one clearance to the 10-man defensive effort. Across his last three appearances (three starts) McKennie has created five chances while scoring twice and assisting twice.
