Wikelman Carmona Injury: Forced off against Philadelphia

Carmona picked up a blow that prevented him from finishing the first half of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Union.

Carmona started in an attacking midfield role, but he spent only 37 minutes on the field before his withdrawal. He has been active lately, scoring three goals and delivering one assist over seven games played this season, and his potential absence would leave a void in the team's usual lineup that may be filled by either Fabian Herbers or Olger Escobar.