Wikelman Carmona Injury: Spotted back in training

Carmona (knee) was spotted in training Monday as he continues to work his way back from an injury sustained in June.

Carmona sustained the injury in training on June 25 and was expected to miss around two months, and his return to training Monday keeps him on the proposed schedule to return to action. The midfielder is likely to need a week or two before he's fully ready to return to action, with the games against the Galaxy on Saturday, or the matchup against Inter Miami on Aug. 29, as options for his return.