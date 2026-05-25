Wikelman Carmona News: Assists in 4-4 draw

Carmona assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-4 draw versus D.C. United.

Carmona provided an assist for Prince-Osei Owusu to help Montreal come from behind and draw 4-4. He has started 10 games this season, including the last five in a row. He has provided two assists this season and also scored four. This was the third game this season that he has created four or more chances.