Wikelman Carmona News: Assists in 4-4 draw
Carmona assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 4-4 draw versus D.C. United.
Carmona provided an assist for Prince-Osei Owusu to help Montreal come from behind and draw 4-4. He has started 10 games this season, including the last five in a row. He has provided two assists this season and also scored four. This was the third game this season that he has created four or more chances.
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