Wikelman Carmona News: Finds net and drives creativity

Carmona scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers.

Carmona was the most creative player on the pitch, leading the game with seven chances created but was unable to add an assist to his name despite his impressive creative output, with his only goal contribution coming from his own finish as he converted one of his two shots on target. His repositioning to the right wing over the last three games, two of which have come in the league, has unlocked a new level of offensive production, with seven shots and 12 chances created in those two league appearances highlighting how well the role suits him.