Wikelman Carmona News: Logs assist in loss

Carmona made an assist, had two shots (one on target), created three chances and sent in seven crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Orlando.

Carmona had another very productive performance here, this time assisting Prince-Osei Owusu for his team's lone goal and creating a lot of other chances from both open play and set pieces. After never consolidation himself as a full-time starter during his years with New York Red Bulls, the playmaker is delivering when he gets the nods, with two goals and an assist over two starts and there isn't a clear obstacle preventing him from remaining in the lineup for the foreseeable future.