Wikelman Carmona News: Scores brace in victory

Carmona scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over New York Red Bulls.

Carmona burned his former club Sunday with a two-goal performance against the New York Red Bulls, the side he left in February. He first delivered a free-kick strike in the 44th minute before sealing the win in the 68th minute with another unassisted finish after picking a defender's pocket and taking the play all the way himself. Making his first start of the season, Carmona also chipped in defensively with three interceptions and one tackle while firing four shots (two on target), and this statement performance should go a long way toward locking down a regular spot in the attacking midfield for the upcoming fixtures.