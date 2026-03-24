Wikelman Carmona News: Scores in loss

Carmona scored one goal, created two chances and had two tackles won in Sunday's 4-3 loss versus Cincinnati.

Carmona moved into a starting position three games ago and it has paid immediate dividends. The midfielder has three goals and one assist in that time and looks like he will be starting for the foreseeable future. Carmona has also been showcasing his two way play ability lately, totalling five tackles won and four interceptions since moving into a starting role. Up next for Carmona and Montreal is a date with New England on Saturday.