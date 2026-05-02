Wikelman Carmona News: Starts versus Atlanta

Carmona (ankle) has made the starting lineup for Saturday's visit to Atlanta United.

Carmona has been cleared to play again and is immediately back in action after overcoming his injury, taking an attacking spot from Noah Streit. Carmona has produced three goals along with one assist across seven league games while averaging 1.4 shots (0.7 on goal) and 1.3 chances created per contest this campaign. He's also valuable for occasional set-piece numbers as he shares those duties with Ivan Jaime.