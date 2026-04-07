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Wil Trapp Injury: Back in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 1:14pm

Trapp (illness) resumed practice Tuesday after sitting out the last game, Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.

Trapp made five consecutive starts as a central midfielder before his recent absence, so he might soon reclaim the spot from Owen Gene. The 33-year-old will likely offer a defensive asset as soon as he's ready to play, looking to improve on his season averages of 38.0 accurate passes, 2.8 balls recovered and 1.8 tackles per game.

Wil Trapp
Minnesota United
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