Wil Trapp Injury: Back in training
Trapp (illness) resumed practice Tuesday after sitting out the last game, Andy Greder of Pioneer Press reports.
Trapp made five consecutive starts as a central midfielder before his recent absence, so he might soon reclaim the spot from Owen Gene. The 33-year-old will likely offer a defensive asset as soon as he's ready to play, looking to improve on his season averages of 38.0 accurate passes, 2.8 balls recovered and 1.8 tackles per game.
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