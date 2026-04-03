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Wil Trapp Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Trapp is questionable for Saturday's match against the LA Galaxy due to an illness, according to the MLS injury report.

Trapp needs to take some time ahead of Saturday's match and assess his health, as the midfielder is dealing with an illness. His inclusion in the squad will likely be decided based on how he feels in the morning, a true game-time decision. This could mean the loss of a regular starter, leaving Bongokuhle Hlongwane as a potential replacement.

Wil Trapp
Minnesota United
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