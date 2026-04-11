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Wil Trapp News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Trapp (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's trip to San Diego.

Trapp will look to play as a substitute in this game before regaining a starting spot in place of either Owen Gene or Nectarios Triantis. The experienced midfielder has been valuable mainly for passing and defensive production, averaging 38.0 accurate passes, 2.8 balls recovered and 1.8 tackles per game in the 2026 campaign.

Wil Trapp
Minnesota United
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