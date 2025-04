Trapp scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 win against New York City FC.

Trapp logged in his first goal of the season, which turned out to he the go ahead goal in the win Sunday. He's started the last five games in a row in the midfield, scoring once while collecting 16 clearances, 11 tackles and 10 interceptions.