Wilder Cartagena Injury: Diagnosed with severe injury

Cartagena has been diagnosed with a "high-grade" hamstring strain and will be out for the time being, according to Mike Gramajo of WESH 2 News.

Cartagena suffered the injury in the first game of the season and won't be able to feature for the time being. That said, the midfielder might return to action before the end of the 2026 season, although this type of injury typically commands a recovery period between 12 and 16 weeks. Colin Guske could benefit from an uptick in playing time with both Cartagena and Joran Gerbet (knee) absent.