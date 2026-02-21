Wilder Cartagena Injury: Leaves with injury Saturday

Cartagena was forced off with a potential injury during Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls, Alonso El Inca of Area Sports Network reports.

Cartagena asked to be subbed off after feeling an apparent muscular pain during the opening minutes in the first MLS week of 2026. He was expected to be active in a central midfield role in Joran Gerbet's (knee) absence, but now both players are at risk of missing upcoming matchups. Youngster Colin Guske could benefit from such situation to see increased action over the next few games.