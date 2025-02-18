Wilder Cartagena Injury: Torn Achilles confirmed

Cartagena has been placed on the season-ending injury list due to a torn Achilles after receiving surgery, according to his club.

Cartagena's preseason fears have been met, as he will now miss the season due to a torn Achilles. This is a brutal turn for the midfielder, as he will miss the entire season and will now look to be fit for the start of the 2026 season. He was a regular starter in 2024, starting in 30 of his 32 appearances while notching one assist, so this is a tough loss for the club.