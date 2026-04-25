Wilder Cartagena headshot

Wilder Cartagena News: Substitute option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Cartagena (hamstring) is on the bench to face D.C. United on Saturday.

Cartagena has played just 14 minutes in MLS action this year as he got hurt early in the season opener. He also dealt with a torn Achilles tendon in 2025, so it may still take some time for him to get consistent minutes on the field. However, he'll be an option in the contention with current starters Braian Ojeda and Luis Otavio.

Wilder Cartagena
Orlando City SC
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