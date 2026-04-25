Wilder Cartagena News: Substitute option Saturday

Cartagena (hamstring) is on the bench to face D.C. United on Saturday.

Cartagena has played just 14 minutes in MLS action this year as he got hurt early in the season opener. He also dealt with a torn Achilles tendon in 2025, so it may still take some time for him to get consistent minutes on the field. However, he'll be an option in the contention with current starters Braian Ojeda and Luis Otavio.