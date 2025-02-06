Wilfred Ndidi Injury: Available for FA Cup game

Ndidi (hamstring) will be available to face Manchester United on Friday in the FA Cup, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy confirmed in the press conference. "Wilfred is fine. He's had a great week of training and will be in the squad tomorrow."

Ndidi could feature in his first game since early December as he is available for Friday's clash. This is positive news for the team, and he will provide a significant boost to the midfield given his undisputed starter status when fit and his contributions in defensive midfield.